Idaho Supreme Court's misdemeanor ruling nets reaction from law enforcement, advocacy groups
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can't arrest someone for a misdemeanor unless they have a warrant or actually saw the crime being committed.
The unanimous ruling made Wednesday has advocacy organizations scrambling, because it likely means police will have to dramatically change how they respond to domestic violence calls.
The ruling came in a drug conviction case, but the high court noted the Idaho Constitution's provision against unlawful search and seizure doesn't allow warrantless arrests without probable cause.
That means no misdemeanor arrests unless the officer saw the crime.
Officers responding to domestic violence calls often arrest the person they suspect of committing the violence on a misdemeanor charge as a way of separating those involved and defusing the situation.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Trump owes Spokane $65,000 for 2016 rally, but other campaigns owe money, too
- Kootenai County says goodbye to beloved K9
- Spokane NAACP: Racist, threatening comment by sheriff's sergeant raises concerns
- The Moving Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives in Medical Lake for the weekend
- Moscow man accused of 'serial flashing' near WSU campus
- Bellingham teen fired as Christian camp counselor because he's gay