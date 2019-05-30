Hoopfest registration deadline is Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to get your team registered for Hoopfest this year is Friday at midnight.

Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo says this is the second and last round of registration. You can sign up on the website or print out a paper form and turn that in.

You must have three people on a team to register and can add a fourth later.

If you don't have a team, or are looking to complete a team, you can also visit the Hoopfest Free Agent FAQ Facebook group to find any "free agents."

But, if you don't have a team and still want to get involved, the organization needs volunteers as well. Hoopfest says it esepcially needs court monitors.

Court monitors are the people on the courts who make sure the games run on time and that things don't get out of control. And the best part is you don't need any basketball experience.

"For the most part, for our high school and our adult divisions, the players call their own fouls, so you really don't have to have any experience. If you have some great, if not we still have a spot for you," said Hoopfest Operations Manager Chad Smith.

Court monitors also get free Nike swag. The volunteers receive shoes, hats, shorts and shirts. You will also be put into a drawing for prizes.

