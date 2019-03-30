Gas prices nationwide are on the rise

SPOKANE, Wash. - Average gas prices in all 50 states have risen since last week, according to GasBuddy .

The website tracks fuel trends across the country and marks Washington as the third most expensive state for gas at the moment.

Surveys show that seven states, including Washington and Oregon saw double-digit increases in price in the last week.

Washington’s average price rose 16.2 cents from last week’s average,and is currently about 36 cents above last month’s average.



Idaho also feeling a little extra pain at the pump. The state is ranked 17th least expensive, but they saw a 9 cent increase over the last week and sit about 23 cents above February’s average.

GasBuddy said the most common gas price in the country is $2.49 per gallon. The current average price in Washington is just above $3.00. Spokane’s average is $2.75.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.