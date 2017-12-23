Family of local boy suffering from rare disease looks to raise money for a cure

Family of local boy suffering from...

SPOKANE, Wash. - 7-year old Ethan is your typical elementary school boy. He likes trucks, reading and wants to be a paleontologist when he grows up.

Ethan though has been diagnosed with a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. He has type 4J, a type which only around 30 people around the world have been diagnosed with.

The symptoms of CMT4J are often compared to ALS, except symptoms present at a young age.

"You will have trouble moving your muscles, trouble breathing, and thing that we can control with our arms and legs can be affected," said Victoria Perkins, Ethan's mother.

For Ethan's mother it was a hard diagnosis, when they found out what he had, not only because of the terrible symptoms, but because of its rarity.

"We got in touch with a doctor in Vanderbilt who was the only doctor to see patients with CMT4J," said Perkins.

That doctor put her in touch with another family, who's young daughter had been diagnosed with the rare disease as well. That family had started a foundation called CURECMT4J to help raise money to find a cure.

"The treatment is called gene therapy, which has been done with other rare disease that involve just one gene in the body," said Perkins. "Its basically giving the body a good copy of the gene."

CMT4J can be traced back to a mutation of a single gene.

So far in clinical trials using mice, research has proven successful.

"They were able to take mice from not even being able to move all the way to full recovery," said Perkins. "It worked amazing."

She says the cure is now headed to the FDA for approval to use in human trials, something that might get her son out of a wheelchair.

But the process is an expensive one, and that's why the CURECMT4J foundation is looking to raise money.

The goal is to raise $1 million by the end of the year. So far they have raised over $770,000.

For more information you can go their website (curecmt4J.org) or to follow Ethan he has a Facebook page (facebook.com/ethancurecmt4J)