Company creates #GonzagaExists shirts in response to Jimmy Kimmel

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga exists, and one Spokane Valley company isn't letting Jimmy Kimmel forget it.

Zome Design created the #GonzagaExists t-shirts and sweatshirts in response to a running gag on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show, host Jimmy Kimmel, made the joke that Gonzaga University doesn't exist outside of basketball. Since then, Kimmel started a firestorm on social media in Spokane.

The host has continued to poke fun at the city of Spokane, continually joking that we are perpetuating a conspiracy that Gonzaga is a real school.

But, Zome Design wants to end this debate, with #GonzagExists t-shirts and sweatshirts. They will be selling the shirts in grocery stores and online.

And the shirts likely won't go out of style for a little while. Don't expect this Kimmel-Gonzaga feud to end anytime soon.

