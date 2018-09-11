Community groups plan march in protest of recent inmate deaths
SPOKANE, Wash. - Community members and organizations have planned a march Tuesday following the recent deaths of several inmates at the Spokane County Jail.
A Facebook page created for the event says people will gather at Salem Lutheran Church and march to the Spokane County Courthouse. The event is called "Not One More."
The page says "this is unacceptable" of the inmate deaths.
The most recent death occurred on August 25. Cindy Hill was 55 years old and died of acute peritonitis.
The march will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., according to the Facebook page.
Several local organizations are listed as sponsors of the march, including the Racial Equity Task Force, Raiz of Planned Parenthood, Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane, Ministerial Fellowship of Spokane, Spokane Community Against Racism, Spokane Human Rights Commission, Spokane County Human Rights Task Force, Smart Justice Spokane, and Center for Justice.
