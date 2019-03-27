City owned buildings now open to public during business hours
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has passed an ordinance that will open all city owned and operated buildings to the public during business hours.
The ordinance was originally introduced back in November by Councilwoman Kate Burke. The original ordinance was intended to open the lobby of City Hall to the public during business hours. Previously, people could be asked to leave after one hour.
But, the ordinance that was proposed Monday was amended to not just open City Hall, but all city buildings to the public during business hours.
The ordinance passed in a five-to-two vote. The two council members who voted against the bill were Mike Fagan and Karen Stratton. Stratton said she did not see the purpose for the ordinance, as City Hall was already open to the public.
But Burke said she wanted to propose the ordinance to try and tackle the issue of homelessness. She said she wants to propose legislation that will help relieve homelessness and still treat people humanely.
She said that safety is still a top priority. The ordinance included the formation of a work group that will monitor how the ordinance is working and make sure that employees of public buildings still feel safe.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Miracle Monday: Art therapy program helps kids heal at Spokane hospital
- Thieves steal ATM from Big Wally's in Coulee City
- 95 local veterans heading to D.C. to see memorials built in their honor
- Top stories to know Monday morning
- Dozens of Lime scooters, bikes damaged in Spokane Valley warehouse fire
- Enjoy the 'warmer' weather: Monday brings warmest temps all week