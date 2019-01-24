Body camera video shows moments police shoot a robbery suspect in December 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. - We're getting our first look at the moment that a Spokane police officer shot and killed a robbery suspect in December 2017.

The robbery occurred just before 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2017 at the Safeway on Northwest Blvd. A man grabbed a checkout clerk and held her at gunpoint, demanding money. That man was later identified as Joshua Spottedhorse. The robbery was captured on surveillance video.

Police say Spottedhorse fired one shot in the parking lot before leaving the store. He parked his vehicle around 1420 N. Jefferson.

While considering a plan to make contact, officers saw Spottedhorse get back into the vehicle and followed him down Madison St. Officers tried to block his path, but he hit several police cars trying to escape, then got out and started running.

Body camera video shows officers chasing after Spottedhorse. One officer, identified as Chris LeQuire, yells for Spottedhorse to put his hands up. Spottedhorse stops and faces the officer. He is then seen reaching into his waistband and pulling both arms up.

Officer LeQuire fired four rounds, hitting Spottedhorse four times. Police say LeQuire used deadly force because he was afraid Spottedhorse had a gun and would shoot him or other officers.

Police did not recover a gun at the scene, but their investigation found a 9mm bullet shell casing in the Safeway parking lot. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was also found in the home that officers saw Spottedhorse come out of before getting into his vehicle.

The case was forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutors Office. The investigation found that officer LeQuire was justified in his use of force and no charges will be filed.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.