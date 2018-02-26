Behind the Blade with City of Spokane plow crews

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane saw a few inches of snow this weekend, and more is coming our way this week, which means the city's plow crews will soon be busy once again.

Ahead of the next big snow event, the City of Spokane put out a 'Behind the Blade' video, taking us inside some plows and introducing us to the drivers who work so hard to keep our streets clear and safe.

Once four inches gather on the ground, the city initiates a Full City Plow. Crews then have to cover 2,200 miles of Spokane streets.

"Once a snow emergency hits, then we're in seven days a week," said Jim Biggar of the City of Spokane Street Department.

Under Full City Plow procedures, plow operators work 12 hours on, 12 hours off.

They hope, as you wait for them to make it to your street, you'll do a few things to make their job a little easier.

These include:

Parking on the odd side of the street

Parking as close to the curb as possible to allow plows the most room to get through narrow streets

Moving all unnecessary vehicles/recreational equipment off the street

Even when it's not snowing, crews run their routes with salt, and deicers, tying to make sure the roads are as safe as possible when you head out the door in the morning.

“I take a lot of pride in my route. If i can keep my hills clear and there are no accidents on my route that day, it makes me feel good that i did a good job," said city plow driver Rod Mann.

The 2,200 miles of Spokane streets that need to be plowed in a major snow event is equivalent to driving from Spokane to San Diego. That means keeping them all clear is a tall task for a hard working street department.

Information and video from the City of Spokane.