Are the 80s gone for good? Temperatures cooling down
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chances are looking slim that Spokane could see another day in the 80s this year.
According to the National Weather Service we will see fall-like weather continuing for the next few weeks. This week will see cool and breezy conditions across the region.
The National Weather Service says the normal last day for Spokane to reach 80° is August 27.
It's not impossible for us to reach the 80s again, but it's looking highly unlikely.
Spokane's highest temperature in the 7-day forecast is 69°. Temperatures continue to be below average.
