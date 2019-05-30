A closer look: Domestic violence in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report, compiled by the Spokane Regional Health District and the Women Helping Women Fund, said that the rate of domestic violence offenses in Spokane County is 10.4 per 1,000 people.

Washington state’s average is 7.4 per 1,000.

For the report, reported offenses comed from the Washington Association of Sheriff's anfd Police Chiefs: Unified Crime Report. The defintion of domestic vioelnce "inlcudes any violence of one family member against another family member...spouses, former spouses, parents who have children in common..., adults who live in the same household, as well as parents and their children."

Cami Schiller, a legal advocate with the YWCA said it’s about one in three women in Spokane County that have experienced domestic violence.

“If you’re in a room with three women most likely one of those women is going through or has gone through violence in their relationships,” she said.

But, she said that rate does not cover all the domestic violence that is happening in the community- only those incidents that are reported.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of physical violence by a partner.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can access help at any time.

The YWCA 24/7 hotline is 509-326-2255. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

The report also states that 23% of Spokane County youth reported witnessing adult violence and 9.4% say they have experience dating partner abuse.



