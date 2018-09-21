3-year-old's penny fund nets $11 for Spokane firefighters

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 3-year-old's donation to the Spokane Fire Department provides a sweet reminder that it's not always about what you give - but why.

It began when Emerson Dennler-Lusco-Fisk found a penny.

He told his mom, Christy Dennler-Lusco, that he wanted to donate it to the Spokane Fire Department.

That request came as no surprise to Christy. For about a year now, her son had been infatuated with firetrucks and firefighters. She and her husband even fashioned a fire engine Halloween costume for Emerson last year.

Christy expanded on her son's idea, and began rewarding him with pennies for completing chores, like feeding family pets, or just for good behavior. Emerson collected about $11 to give to SFD and, on Friday, he got to deliver the gift in person.

Emerson and his family met Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer at Fire Station 1 to pass off the penny collection, framed in a glass box. Turns out, the chief had a gift for him, too- a new, firetruck-shaped piggy bank with some coins for his next collection already inside.