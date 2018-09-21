'It's a big family:' Nichols Brothers body shop closes after 55 years

55 years after their fathers set up shop, cousins Jay and Rick Nichols will close the garage at Nichols Brothers Body shop for a final time.

Their small business, tucked into a narrow lot on a heavily car-dealership populated stretch of Third Avenue, has been running since 1963. The cousins had been looking to sell for a few years, Nichols said, and took an offer from Larry H. Miller, whose various dealerships are clustered across the street.

Nichols said he expects the new owners will turn the business his father and uncle created so many years ago into a parking lot. But, he's okay with that. It's a fitting epitaph, he thinks- this space has been Nichols Brothers for so long, it would be strange to see another business occupy their office.

The body shop opened when Nichols was twelve. He and Rick, both Lewis and Clark High School grads entered the army after school, but eventually made their way back to this business. Their business- a true family

Most of the customers they serve have been their customers for decades. Many of the cars they work on are the same they always have- passed down from parent, to child and, sometimes, to grandchild.

Some of those customers, and members of the Nichols family, were set to arrive at the shop Friday afternoon for a party- to celebrate decades of family history in service of the Spokane community.