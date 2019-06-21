Local man wins Winemaker of the Year for the third time
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the third time in seven years, a local winemaker was awarded Winemaker of the Year.
Maryhill Winery’s Richard Batchelor earned the 2019 Winemaker of the Year trophy during the annual Indy International Wine Competition.
The competition is the largest independently organized wine competition in the country. On top of Batchelor’s award, Maryhill Winery received a total of 61 medals at the competition this year.
