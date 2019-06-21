Local man wins Winemaker of the Year for the third time

Pixabay

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the third time in seven years, a local winemaker was awarded Winemaker of the Year.

Maryhill Winery’s Richard Batchelor earned the 2019 Winemaker of the Year trophy during the annual Indy International Wine Competition.

The competition is the largest independently organized wine competition in the country. On top of Batchelor’s award, Maryhill Winery received a total of 61 medals at the competition this year.

Learn more about the winery HERE.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.