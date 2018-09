WORLEY, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man died early Tuesday, September 4th when his vehicle collided with a parked semi tractor trailer.

Idaho State Police says the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on US95 at milepost 405.4, when the vehicle driven by 41 year old Shane Russell exited into the Worley Weigh Station and hit the parked semi.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was sleeping in the sleeper birth and was not injured.