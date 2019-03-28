Local groups fire back at proposal to cut federal funding for Special Olympics

SPOKANE, Wash. - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing criticism nationwide after introducing a budget proposal this week which would cut federal funding for Special Olympics programs. Local groups in Washington say it's disheartening, but it's nothing new.

"She has cut us out of that budget all three years. Congress puts it back in," said Special Olympics Washington president and CEO Dave Lenox. "The funding that we're talking about would be funding that helps us reach new schools, helps us reach more schools. So, without it we wouldn't be able to expand."

The proposed budget calls for a $7.1 billion reduction in federal spending, including an $18 million cut to Special Olympics.

Lenox said should the proposal pass, 15 schools in Washington's fifth congressional district, which includes Spokane, would suffer. Those schools promote the Special Olympics' unified champion schools program, which brings athletes of all abilities together.

"This budget focuses on freedom for teachers, freedom for parents and freedom for all students," said DeVos Tuesday in front of the House Appropriations Education Subcommittee.

But Bob Hutchinson, executive director of Project ID, says this is a budget that's igniting fear for him and his athletes. Project ID is a non-profit dedicated to working with adults with intellectual disabilities.

"It's gonna be scary," Hutchinson said. "All the people involved in Special Olympics, they're wearing their medals year round. I mean, it is so important to them."

While it's not the first time Lenox and Hutchinson have gone through this, it doesn't make it any less scary.

"They're basically saying, we don't see value," Hutchinson said. "It's sad. It's really sad."

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers weighed in too, telling KXLY in a statement “I do not support the proposed cuts to Special Olympics, and it’s important to remember that this is just a proposal and Congress is the final decision-maker on federal funding. I will actively oppose any efforts to cut these important programs in the House.”

