Local gamers rally for 25 hours to raise money for Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local store is offering the chance to play games for 25 hours straight… and it’s all for a good cause.

B Side Games opened Saturday at 8 a.m. and will stay open throughout the night to raise money for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The goal? To raise $1,000 in 25 hours.

As of 12:30 p.m. they've raised more than $400.

The event is sponsored by Extra Life, an organization that works to unite people on an international level and encourage them to support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital through gaming.

According to the organization’s Facebook, since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $50 million for sick and injured children.

Half of all proceeds raised at Saturday’s event will be donated to children at Sacred Heart.