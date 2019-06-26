Local food truck makes specialty dishes to show support for migrants, refugees

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, a local food truck announced their support for immigrants and refugees in our community by hosting a special event of sorts.

In a Facebook post, The Compass Breakfast Wagon said that on Wednesday and Thursday they would be making dishes from around the world for their customers.

"Immigrants and refugees belong in Spokane – and so do their wonderful dishes like these bomb gyros with Jordanian sajieh beef," the post says.

If you would like to try some of their special foods, you can visit the truck at 3rd and Cedar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday.

