Local fireworks shows this 4th of July

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are the fireworks shows you can check out across the Inland Northwest this 4th of July!

Wednesday, July 3:

Avista Stadium - immediately following the Spokane Indians game Game starts at 6:30 p.m. 602 North Havana Street Game tickets: $5-$20

Thursday, July 4:

Riverfront Park Firework show at 10 p.m. (Thursday only) 4th of July Carnival hours: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Thursday through Sunday) Includes live entertainment, a beer garden in the Lilac Bowl, carnival rides, food and games.

CDA City Park- Coeur d'Alene Live music, bounce houses throughout the day Downtown CDA parade 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Fireworks over the lake at dusk

Northern Quest Resort & Casino Fireworks start at 10 p.m.​​​​​​ Free kids activities, food, a beer garden and music beginning at 4:30 p.m. in our outdoor concert venue

Pavillion Park- Liberty Lake Fireworks start just after dusk Live music, courtesy of Friends of Pavilion Park, will begin at 6 p.m.

Sandpoint Children’s Parade through downtown starting at 9:00 a.m. Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at dusk from the City Beach– about 9:30 p.m.

Kendall Yards Viewing party for the downtown Spokane fireworks Olmsted Brothers Green Park (west of the business district on Summit Parkway & Nettleton) Live music, food trucks, ice cream from 6 - 10 p.m.



