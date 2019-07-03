News

Local fireworks shows this 4th of July

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 10:31 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 03:24 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are the fireworks shows you can check out across the Inland Northwest this 4th of July!

Wednesday, July 3:

  • Avista Stadium- immediately following the Spokane Indians game 
    • Game starts at 6:30 p.m. 
    • 602 North Havana Street
    • Game tickets: $5-$20

Thursday, July 4:

  • Riverfront Park 
    • Firework show at 10 p.m. (Thursday only)
    • 4th of July Carnival hours: 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (Thursday through Sunday)
    • Includes live entertainment, a beer garden in the Lilac Bowl, carnival rides, food and games.
  • CDA City Park- Coeur d'Alene
    • Live music, bounce houses throughout the day
    • Downtown CDA parade 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    • Fireworks over the lake at dusk
  • Northern Quest Resort & Casino
    • Fireworks start at 10 p.m.​​​​​​
    • Free kids activities, food, a beer garden and music beginning at 4:30 p.m. in our outdoor concert venue
  • Pavillion Park- Liberty Lake
    • Fireworks start just after dusk
    • Live music, courtesy of Friends of Pavilion Park, will begin at 6 p.m.
  • Sandpoint
    • Children’s Parade through downtown starting at 9:00 a.m. 
    • Grand Parade at 10 a.m. 
    • Fireworks start at dusk from the City Beach– about 9:30 p.m.
  • Kendall Yards
    • Viewing party for the downtown Spokane fireworks
    • Olmsted Brothers Green Park (west of the business district on Summit Parkway & Nettleton)
    • Live music, food trucks, ice cream from 6 - 10 p.m.

