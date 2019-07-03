Local fireworks shows this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are the fireworks shows you can check out across the Inland Northwest this 4th of July!
Wednesday, July 3:
- Avista Stadium- immediately following the Spokane Indians game
- Game starts at 6:30 p.m.
- 602 North Havana Street
- Game tickets: $5-$20
Thursday, July 4:
- Riverfront Park
- Firework show at 10 p.m. (Thursday only)
- 4th of July Carnival hours: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Thursday through Sunday)
- Includes live entertainment, a beer garden in the Lilac Bowl, carnival rides, food and games.
- CDA City Park- Coeur d'Alene
- Live music, bounce houses throughout the day
- Downtown CDA parade 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Fireworks over the lake at dusk
- Northern Quest Resort & Casino
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- Free kids activities, food, a beer garden and music beginning at 4:30 p.m. in our outdoor concert venue
- Pavillion Park- Liberty Lake
- Fireworks start just after dusk
- Live music, courtesy of Friends of Pavilion Park, will begin at 6 p.m.
- Sandpoint
- Children’s Parade through downtown starting at 9:00 a.m.
- Grand Parade at 10 a.m.
- Fireworks start at dusk from the City Beach– about 9:30 p.m.
- Kendall Yards
- Viewing party for the downtown Spokane fireworks
- Olmsted Brothers Green Park (west of the business district on Summit Parkway & Nettleton)
- Live music, food trucks, ice cream from 6 - 10 p.m.
