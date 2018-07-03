Local fireworks shows for the 4th of July Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're not heading out of town for this mid-week 4th of July, there's plenty for you and your family to do right here in the Inland Northwest.

From Coeur d'Alene to downtown Spokane, events will be held throughout the day. But for many, the best important part is the firework shows!

In Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane, festivities will start at 11:00 a.m. and go all day until the firework show at 10:00 p.m. Live music starts at noon. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and activities for kids.

You can also watch the Riverfront Park show from Kendall Yards. The weekly Wednesday Night Market will have music, food and a farmer's market before the fireworks.

At Avista Stadium, you can watch the Spokane Indians take on the Tri-City Dust Devils with a fireworks show right after. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. (NOTE: Tickets for this event are now sold out.) You can also see fireworks on Thursday, July 5 at the stadium after the game.

At Liberty Lake, a 4th of July Parade will be at Alpine Shores at noon. Live music starts in Pavilion Park at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks when the sun goes down.

In Coeur d'Alene the American Heroes Parade on Sherman Avenue at 10:00 a.m. After the parade, there will be live music and food in Coeur d'Alene City Park before the fireworks display at dusk.