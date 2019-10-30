Local firefighters will hold off deployment to California
SPOKANE, Wash. - Several local firefighters who were heading south to help fight wildfires burning in California have been told to hold off.
The Spokane Fire Department initially authorized three Type 5/6 engines, a strike-team leader and additional firefighters to staff a two-week mission.
Nearly 200,000 people in Northern California are under evacuation orders as crews work to contain the Kincaid Fire in Sonoma County.
Though their deployment was canceled, firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 say they’ll stay ready to respond if called.
UPDATE: Our deployment to California has been cancelled for the time being, but we stay ready to respond if called upon. We continue to send our thoughts to all the fire victims and personnel that continue to battle the #kincadefire @SCFD8— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) October 29, 2019
