Local firefighters will hold off deployment to California

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Several local firefighters who were heading south to help fight wildfires burning in California have been told to hold off. 

The Spokane Fire Department initially authorized three Type 5/6 engines, a strike-team leader and additional firefighters to staff a two-week mission.  

Nearly 200,000 people in Northern California are under evacuation orders as crews work to contain the Kincaid Fire in Sonoma County. 

Though their deployment was canceled, firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 say they’ll stay ready to respond if called. 

