Local fire district is now recruiting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District #3 has begun its recruitment process. 

The district says it’s looking to fill eight entry-level positions for firefighters and firefighter paramedics. 

In order to be considered for a postion, the district says you must be 18 years or older, have graduated high school or have your GED, and have a valid Washington State Driver’s License. 

In a post to Facebook, the district said this is its first time hiring career firefighters. 

