Local fire district is now recruiting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District #3 has begun its recruitment process.
The district says it’s looking to fill eight entry-level positions for firefighters and firefighter paramedics.
In order to be considered for a postion, the district says you must be 18 years or older, have graduated high school or have your GED, and have a valid Washington State Driver’s License.
In a post to Facebook, the district said this is its first time hiring career firefighters.
For more information on the application process, CLICK HERE.
