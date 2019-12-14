Local fire district is now recruiting

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District #3 has begun its recruitment process.

The district says it’s looking to fill eight entry-level positions for firefighters and firefighter paramedics.

In order to be considered for a postion, the district says you must be 18 years or older, have graduated high school or have your GED, and have a valid Washington State Driver’s License.

In a post to Facebook, the district said this is its first time hiring career firefighters.