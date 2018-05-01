Local coffee shops kick off National Foster Care Month with free drinks for foster parents & kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - - To celebrate National Foster Care Month, two local coffee shops are offering free beverages to foster kids and parents. On May 1st, foster parents can bring their ID to Spokane's Cedar Coffee and Cheney's Mason Jar to take advantage of the offer.

The celebration is in partnership with Lutheran Community Services Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Foster Program, which are currently seeking new foster parents. At both locations, representatives will be present with information on how to become a foster parent with the program.

Owner of Cedar Coffee, Igor Anisimov, is a refugee himself. He came to the United States from Ukraine two and a half years ago through the World Relief Program. Before losing his home during the war in Ukraine, he helped local children in a Sunday School program and even helped build homes for them. His love of children and eagerness to continue helping is what inspired him to participate in National Foster Care Month.

At both locations, coffee sleeves will be adorned with support of foster families for the month of May. At the Mason Jar, foster kids will be able to get free drinks all month long.