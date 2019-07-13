Local businesses show support for teen facing neurological disorder

SPOKANE, Wash. - Businesses in and around Spokane are doing their part to help a local teen get the medical help he needs to live the life he's been dreaming of.

Caleb Johansen was diagnosed with a functional neurological disorder, specifically conversion disorder. Johansen said at any point he could have a siezure, lose his eyesight, lose his hearing, or stop having control of other parts of his body. That's just the start of the disorder's claim on his body.

He's found ways to cope with the condtion over the years and now he has the change to got to Utah for a unique opportunity.

He hopes to get treatment at Cognitive FX in Provo, Utah. That's where doctors will map his brain and develop different ways to treat his disorder.

His family expects to owe about $10,500 for one week of treatment. For a single mom raising two kids, that's a lot of money. That's why some local businesses are stepping up to make sure this family raises that money by the end of this weekend.

These coffee shops are raising money through Sunday:

Swell Coffee: 1604 S. Sullivan Road

Shotzy's Coffee: 507 S. Pines Road

Bridgepress Cellars, in downtown Spokane, will also be collecting donations Friday night during an evening of live music. That event starts at 6 p.m. with music kicking off at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

People can also donate at any STCU branch. The name of the account is Provo4Caleb.

Learn more about supporting this family and get updates on how Johansen is doing by visiting this Facebook page.

