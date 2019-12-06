Local baker sells cookies to raise money for friend's medical expenses

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Local baker raises money for friend's medical expenses Local baker raises money for friend's medical expenses

SPOKANE, Wash. - While many are whipping up sweets as the holidays approach, one local baker in particular is making cookies for a good cause.

Jamie Roberts, owner of Three Birdies Bakery, is hoping to make a lot of Christmas ornament cookies this holiday to support her friend and fellow baker.

Roberts’ friend Stacy lost her baby, and nearly her life, during an ectopic pregnancy.

Now, Roberts is teaming up with local company Leather Bird to raise money for her friend’s medical expenses.

She’s selling cookie ornaments for $5, while Leather Bird is selling earrings for $10.

All proceeds will benefit Stacy.

You can visit their Facebook page to learn how to place an order.