Local "baby shower" celebrates Washington State's new paid leave program

SPOKANE, Wash. - A national network of women is celebrating the arrival of paid family and medical leave in Washington State on Saturday.

The statewide program begins in 2020. Starting then, employees who are eligible can take up to 18 weeks of paid time off to care for themselves and family members.

MomsRising spans the country, with over a million members dedicated to solving issues faced by women, mothers and families.

In celebration of the new paid leave program, members of MomsRising partnered with Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery for a baby shower-themed event at Spokane Gymnastics. Washington State Rep. Timm Ormsby was also in attendance.

During the event, families decorated onesies and shared stories about what paid leave means to them.