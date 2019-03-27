Local Air Force sergeant shares shock of being diagnosed with colon cancer at 34

SPOKANE, Wash. - Colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in the United States. This year, the American Cancer Society predicted there will be over 100,000 new cases of colon cancer diagnosed and just under 50,000 cases of rectal cancer. For reasons like this, March is known as colorectal cancer awareness month.

Everyday scientists and researchers are looking at new ways to prevent colorectal cancer, diagnose it, treat the disease and find a cure.

Research is focusing on new methods to diagnose colorectal cancer. Now, one of the best ways to detect it is through routine colonoscopies. The test is invasive, so they are working to see if detection through a blood test could one day be possible.

Studies have shown that pain killers like Aspirin might help decrease the risk of colorectal cancer. However, there are some serious side effects associated with this.

Scientists are working to see, if in some cases perhaps, the reduced risk is of greater importance. They are also paying attention to the genes of cancer cells to see if by understanding them, there could be more targeted and successful treatments for individuals.

Strides are being made every day and the number of deaths each year is decreasing drastically by 100,000. What is alarming now is the rate at which younger men and women are being diagnosed.

Christopher Hicks, 35, is one of those people. Christopher is a tech sergeant in the United States Air Force. He has served for nearly two decades and has been deployed to places like Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, he calls Fairchild Air Force Base home. On his most recent deployment to Qatar in 2017, he started noticing blood in his stool.

“Cancer is the last thing you'd expect,” Hicks explained. “I'm thinking I'm healthy. Healthy as an ox.”

Not long after, he found himself back stateside and seated in his doctor's office following a colonoscopy, where they discovered he had stage 3 colon cancer.

He shared, “I had my little downtime. Sat in the corner and cried for two or three minutes then thought alright, I'm not about to sit here and say why me? So I thought what do we do? What's the next steps? How are we going to beat this?”

For Hicks, it was a combination of chemotherapy, radiation and a 5-hour surgery to remove part of his colon.

“Its a life-changing operation,” Hicks added.

A life-changing operation he is reminded of every day, as he now has to wear a colostomy bag to help rid his body of waste.

“It's not as bad as I thought it'd be. I'm alive because of it and it could be worse,” Hicks shared.

Earlier this month, ChrHicks learned he is now cancer-free. Just like when he was first diagnosed, he took a few minutes to process the news - in this case, celebrate - and then shift focus. The guy who said who knew nothing about colon cancer is on a mission to make sure others do.

“It's becoming more and more prevalent in younger guys, especially African Americans, so if I can get my story out there to help people, I'm more than willing to do it,” Hicks added.

The American Cancer Society recently has dropped the recommended age to start colorectal cancer screenings from 50 to 45, for those with an average risk of the cancer. For those with other factors like a family history, they should speak with their doctor about earlier testing options.

Hicks will soon be going to Florida for training with the Wounded Warrior Project. He plans to travel around to share his story and warn others about the symptoms of colorectal cancer and the importance of getting screened when you see that something is off.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.