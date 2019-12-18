LIVE: House impeachment debate, vote
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Power outage halts Silver Mountain's gondola with people inside cars
- Former Republican representative announces run for Rep. Matt Shea's seat
- #happylife: WATCH what happens when your Christmas tree catches fire
- Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Santa Store in need of dad gifts by the end of the day Friday
- What to expect if you're traveling over a mountain pass this weekend
- Spokane Police arrest suspect in Northwest Boulevard hit-and-run