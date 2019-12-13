News

LIVE: Committee set to vote to send impeachment to full House

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 06:57 AM PST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:20 AM PST

LIVE: Committee set to vote to send impeachment to full House

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump following a surprise decision late Thursday evening to delay the final votes until the morning that prompted both parties to point fingers at one another. 

