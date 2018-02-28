LIVE: CDA Police give press conference about officer shooting last night

LIVE on the KXLY4 News Facebook page right now-- an update from Coeur d'Alene Police about last night's shooting involving two CDA PD officers and one suspect.

The officer who was shot had surgery last night. We're expecting an update on his condition as well as additional details about what led to the shooting.

What we know so far: A field training officer and trainee stopped an individual in the area of Hattie and Government way around 7:00 p.m. last night. Upon discovering the person had a felony warrant for his arrest, the officers went to place the suspect in custody. That's when police say the suspect shot at the officers, and they returned fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Kootenai Medical Center.