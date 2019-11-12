Lime scooters and bikes will be off Spokane streets by November 24
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lime scooters and bikes will be vanishing from Spokane streets by November 24.
City of Spokane's WheelShare program, which is operated by Lime, will be ending on that date – and over the next few weeks, they will be taking their bikes and scooters off the streets.
They will keep vehicles downtown and in neighborhood business districts, for the most part, until the deadline.
According to the City, over 600,000 Lime rides have been taken since the program launched, and over 700,000 miles have been driven.
RELATED: Lime bikes and scooters set to hit Spokane streets on Monday
The City has created local partnerships during the Wheelshare program to improve the Lime experience – including the Lime Access Equity program, free helmet distribution and the launch of Lime Patrol.
RELATED: Spokane City Council approves funding to improve safety of Lime program
RELATED: Lime launches patrol service in downtown Spokane
The program will re-launch by March 15, 2020.
Previous Story
WDFW: Two men caught with eight Coho salmon will face charges
Next Story
Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
- Spokane woman opens new senior gathering center
- Beggs takes the lead by seven votes in race for city council president
- WSU Interfraternity Council suspends social events for the semester following student death
- Veteran homelessness numbers declining in Spokane
- Information night to teach families about fostering young refugees