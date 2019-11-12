News

Lime scooters and bikes will be off Spokane streets by November 24

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:04 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:04 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lime scooters and bikes will be vanishing from Spokane streets by November 24.

City of Spokane's WheelShare program, which is operated by Lime, will be ending on that date – and over the next few weeks, they will be taking their bikes and scooters off the streets.

They will keep vehicles downtown and in neighborhood business districts, for the most part, until the deadline.

According to the City, over 600,000 Lime rides have been taken since the program launched, and over 700,000 miles have been driven.

RELATEDLime bikes and scooters set to hit Spokane streets on Monday

The City has created local partnerships during the Wheelshare program to improve the Lime experience – including the Lime Access Equity program, free helmet distribution and the launch of Lime Patrol.

RELATEDSpokane City Council approves funding to improve safety of Lime program

RELATEDLime launches patrol service in downtown Spokane

The program will re-launch by March 15, 2020.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS