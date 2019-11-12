Lime scooters and bikes will be off Spokane streets by November 24

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Lime will now have employees patrol through downtown Spokane to ensure people are riding in the proper places.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lime scooters and bikes will be vanishing from Spokane streets by November 24.

City of Spokane's WheelShare program, which is operated by Lime, will be ending on that date – and over the next few weeks, they will be taking their bikes and scooters off the streets.

They will keep vehicles downtown and in neighborhood business districts, for the most part, until the deadline.

According to the City, over 600,000 Lime rides have been taken since the program launched, and over 700,000 miles have been driven.

The City has created local partnerships during the Wheelshare program to improve the Lime experience – including the Lime Access Equity program, free helmet distribution and the launch of Lime Patrol.

The program will re-launch by March 15, 2020.