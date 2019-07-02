Lime scooter rider injured in N. Spokane crash

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A woman was injured after a Lime scooter and pickup truck collided in North Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman riding a Lime scooter was injured after colliding with a pickup in the Audubon neighborhood.

Authorities said the crash was on southbound G St. and W. Princeton Ave. In a release, Spokane Police said the woman on the scooter failed to yield the right of way.

The arriving officer originally believed the woman had life-threatening injuries, but police said her injuries have been downgraded. Police said she suffered a concussion and will have to get stitches.

Police said the scooter rider was not wearing a helmet and no charges or citations will be issued.

