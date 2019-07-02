News

Lime scooter rider injured in N. Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman riding a Lime scooter was injured after colliding with a pickup in the Audubon neighborhood. 

Authorities said the crash was on southbound G St. and W. Princeton Ave. In a release, Spokane Police said the woman on the scooter failed to yield the right of way. 

The arriving officer originally believed the woman had life-threatening injuries, but police said her injuries have been downgraded. Police said she suffered a concussion and will have to get stitches. 

Police said the scooter rider was not wearing a helmet and no charges or citations will be issued. 

