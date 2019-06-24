Lime launches patrol service in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lime bikes and scooters have been a fixture in Spokane since late April, but proper riding etiquette has been a point of concern with the Spokane City Council.

Starting Monday, Lime is launching 'Lime Patrol,' where their employees will patrol and monitor use of their electric vehicles downtown. The hope is to assist users in parking, riding, and “proper scooter etiquette.” At the same time, the Lime app will be providing reminders during rides to follow traffic rules.

All of this coincides with efforts by the City of Spokane to improve signage and foot traffic downtown, as well as move improperly parked scooters and bikes.

On Monday at 11:00 a.m., members of the Lime Patrol team will be in front of the Nike Store at Main & Howard. They will be available to answer questions and provide information about Lime usage, parking guidelines, and general rules of the road.

