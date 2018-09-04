Lime Bikes have arrived in Spokane

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lime Bikes are available to rent in downtown Spokane.

Starting today, the City of Spokane is trying out a Lime Bikes pilot program. The test period will run for two months, allowing Spokane to try out the bike sharing service that has become popular in other cities.

To use a Lime Bike, you must download the “Lime Bike” application to your phone. You can then find out where they are and pay to ride one. When done, no need to return it to the place you picked it up from. You can leave it safely on the sidewalk for the next person in need of one to find.

Depending on the success of the pilot program, the City says they have tentatively planned to launch the program fully in Spring 2019.