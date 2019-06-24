Lime bikes and scooters will be prohibited in parts of downtown during Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you plan to take a Lime bike or scooter to Hoopfest, be prepared that there are certain parts of downtown that will be prohibited throughout the weekend.
No service zones will be in place from Friday, June 28th at 6 p.m. through Sunday June 30 at 10 p.m.
Here are the areas where scooters and bikes will be prohibited:
Lime asks that all users park their bikes and scooters at one of the preferred parking zones outside of the prohibited area. Those can be found at the following Hoopfest entrances:
- Arena Entrance
- West Entrance 1
- West Entrance 2
- East Entrance
- North Entrance
- South Entrance 1
- South Entrance 2
