Lime and Visit Spokane team up to launch "Scoot Spokane"

SPOKANE, Wash. - Visit Spokane is partnering with Lime to offer Spokane experiences in a new way.

The recent return of Lime bikes and scooters to the Lilac City has been a huge success, in part because they allow people to visit businesses without increases in parking.

Now, you can find Scoot Spokane routes, which offer stop suggestions to some of Spokane's best businesses and sight-seeing attractions. The website also offers tutorials on riding, safety advice, and more.

“Lime’s purpose is to unlock the experiences and magic of great cities like Spokane by connecting people to them,” said Jonathan Hopkins, Lime’s director of strategic development in the Pacific Northwest.

“This partnership is a win for the entire community. Visitors are going to love what they find here, and I expect many residents will take advantage of this to rediscover their community as well."

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.