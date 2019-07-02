Liberty Lake to temporarily close for lake treatment

WDFW The local access point for Liberty Lake.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will close it's public access water site at Liberty Lake on July 10 and 11 for lake treatment.

The restriction will help to control noxious weeds such as Eurasian milfoil and Curly Leaf Pondweed, improve open water habitat for fish, and enhance public enjoyment of the lake.

The herbicide will be administered on July 10, soon followed by a 24-hour recreational use restriction of the lake on July 11.

The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District will treat 38 acres of the lake for invasive weeds. The WDFW has no role in the herbicide treatment, but partners with the parties involved to close the public boat launch to help make the treatment more effective.

Boat traffic on the fairly round and shallow lake plus associated launch traffic can hamper the crew's work. Additionally, wake and wave action can move the chemical off of the intended treatment areas.

