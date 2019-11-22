Liberty Lake schools taking extra precautions during boil water advisory

SPOKANE, Wash. - Contaminated water in Liberty Lake means people have to keep boiling their water for at least a week. The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District reported they found E.coli in the water supply, which affects more than 10,000 people.

That means no water for brushing teeth, washing hands, dinner prep or even for pets to drink. Not without boiling it for a full minute first.

The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District told 4 News Now they're hopeful. They said they are working around the clock. Crews are still collecting samples and making sure the tests come back clean.

If they do, people in Liberty Lake will be able to drink the water again by next week. If they don't, people will be going through Thanksgiving without any usable water coming out of the faucet.

For now, however, they're going to have to take a few extra steps to make sure they're safe.

No usable running water can be inconvenient, understandably. But they're going with the flow.

In the meantime, the Sewer and Water District have worked with the City to provide the following alternative water sources -- specifically for the elderly, disabled and low income:

Spokane Valley Fire Station 3

21300 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

21300 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 City of Liberty Lake City Hall

22710 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 City Hall

22710 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 City Hall Liberty Lake Municipal Library

23123 E Mission Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

23123 E Mission Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District

2218 N. Harvard Rd.

At Liberty Lake Children's Academy, they took action as soon as they heard the news.

"The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District said don't bother going to Safeway or Yoke's, they've already been bought out, then I was alerted that they got a big shipment in," said Teri Fisch, owner of Liberty Lake Children's Academy.

They headed straight over and filled up a cart. Now, the academy is stocked with plenty of bottled water for their little ones, who were more educated on the order than they thought.

"Children came to me to tell me a lot of the details and what they're experiencing at home," Fisch said.

The academy is working around the hurdles of the order to make it work, including their dishwashing procedure.

"Instead of two minutes in the bleach water, we're up to 15 minutes," Fisch said.

They're also reinforcing hand washing habits with their kids.

"Once we wash our hands, please don't put your hands in your mouth - because children immediately do that," Fisch said.

They follow all hand washing with hand sanitizer. Central Valley School District is doing the same with their kids.

"We had each of the teachers do a teach-to demonstrative hand-washing techniques," said Jerrol Olson, director of facilities for Central Valley School District.

They're also making some extra precautions, just in case.

"We've isolated all of the drinking fountains sp that no one is able to use them," Olson said.

Luckily for the students at Liberty Lake Elementary School, the boil order came during a special schedule.

"We're in the middle of conference week, so it's shortened days, followed by thanksgiving holidays. Timing wise, that is going to help us out a little bit,' Olson said.

If you're in Liberty Lake and you have questions about your water, the sewer and water district is extending their hours so you're able to reach them. You can call them at (509) 922-5443.

The Sewer and Water District is going to continue to disinfect, flush, and collect samples. They said they need two representative samples to come back clean before they can lift the order. If everything goes well, the boil order should be lifted in a week.