News

Elderly man missing from Liberty Lake found safe

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 01:51 PM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 02:06 PM PST

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An elderly man who wandered away from his home was found safe on Friday, the Liberty Lake Police Department said. 

Police initially said Clarence Potter was last seen around noon on Friday, when he walked away from his home at the 900 block of N. Mitchell Court in Liberty Lake. 

Potter has dementia, police said, and was weaning only gray sweats and a two-tone gray jacket when he disappeared. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS