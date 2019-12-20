Elderly man missing from Liberty Lake found safe
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An elderly man who wandered away from his home was found safe on Friday, the Liberty Lake Police Department said.
Police initially said Clarence Potter was last seen around noon on Friday, when he walked away from his home at the 900 block of N. Mitchell Court in Liberty Lake.
Potter has dementia, police said, and was weaning only gray sweats and a two-tone gray jacket when he disappeared.
