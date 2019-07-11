Liberty Lake man wins $335,000 house in NIC Foundation raffle

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Liberty Lake man won a $335,000 house as the grand prize at the North Idaho College Foundation's Really BIG Raffle drawing Wednesday night.

It was Mark Collins' first time buying a ticket for the raffle.

"I've been meaning to buy a ticket for years now. Last year, I missed the cutoff. The year before, something else happened," said Collins. "You bet I'm glad I bought one this year."

Collins' prize is a 2,342 sq. ft., three bedroom, two bath home in Post Falls. It was built by NIC Carpentry and Construction Technology students.

Cash and prizes totaling $372,000 were given away at the Really BIG Raffle's 26th anniversary drawing. First and second place prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 were also awarded.

"We are so grateful to the community for their continued support of this important fundraiser," said NIC Foundation Executive Director Rayelle Anderson. "The proceeds directly benefit students through scholarships, technology and program needs."

