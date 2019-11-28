News

Water boil advisory lifted for all Liberty Lake residents

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 02:14 PM PST

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:32 AM PST

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District has completely lifted the boil advisory for its water customers. 

Residents throughout the city have been without clean water for a week after water samples tested positive for E.coli and coliform. 

The most recent samples have been clean of any bacteria, allowing the department to lift its order. 

The Sewer and Water District still has not said what caused the contamination. 

