Water boil advisory lifted for all Liberty Lake residents
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District has completely lifted the boil advisory for its water customers.
Residents throughout the city have been without clean water for a week after water samples tested positive for E.coli and coliform.
The most recent samples have been clean of any bacteria, allowing the department to lift its order.
The Sewer and Water District still has not said what caused the contamination.
RELATED: Liberty Lake one step closer to clean water
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Friday is your last chance to enjoy state parks for free this year
- Christmas tree prices remain high amid low supply
- No-Li Brewhouse's Frost Fest is back for another year
- Thousands gather at Manito Park for Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot
- Firefighters say defectively installed wood burning stove caused northeast Spokane house fire
- Volunteers celebrate 20 year success of annual Thanksgiving community meal