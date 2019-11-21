Liberty Lake boil advisory could last up to a full week

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Sewer and Water District said Liberty Lake residents will have to boil their water for nearly a week.

Around 10,000 people are under a boil advisory after E.coli was found in water samples.

Crews originally found E.coli in sample taken from a fire hydrant on E. Appleway. Another sample taken from Western Peterbilt also tested positive.

Additional sampling was done at area schools and businesses, but came back clean.

The water department put the boil order in place as a precaution because the system is interlinked. Crews are conducting additional testing, but believe the contamination is limited to the east Appleway area.

Residents should boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it.

