Lewiston well experiences mechanical failure
Lewiston, Idaho - The City of Lewiston's is experiencing mechanical failure in one of its wells.
This specific well is tasked with irrigating the Normal Hill Cemetery and does not present any problems to any living residents.
Some irrigation restrictions could be necessary which could cause the grounds to become dry during the repair process.
The projected time needed to repair the well will carry into October according to the Lewiston Public Works Department.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
