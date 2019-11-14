Lewiston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

News

LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old. 

Catrianna Torgerson is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen leaving for school on October 29 at 7:30 a.m. 

Torgerson's last contact was in Moscow on November 5. 

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 208-746-0171. You can also contact the National Center for Misssing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. 

