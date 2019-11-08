Lewiston police recover 10 stolen firearms in burglary case, 3 arrested

LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police officers arrested three people and recovered 10 stolen firearms connected to a residential burglary on Warner Avenue.

Officers started looking into the case after a house sitter found the door of the residence open while the owners were out of town.

Several thousand dollars worth of items were stolen, including a dozen firearms and several pieces of jewelry.

Detectives determined there were multiple suspects through a series of interviews.

Jonathan Pope, 24, was found in a home two blocks away from the crime scene. That is where all police recovered all the stolen firearms. Police also seized two vehicles that they believed contained more stolen firearms and property.

Police then arrested Steven Blankenship, 32, in a Rosauer's parking lot. Officers said he was there to sell the stolen jewelry.

Blankenship was found in possession of the jewelry and is suspected of having methamphetamine on his person. He had an outstanding felony warrant out for his arrest and police said another possession of a controlled substance charge is now pending.

A third suspect, 50-year-old Darlene Wood, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary based on her role in and knowledge of the crime.

Police said a fourth suspect is still at large. Alexander Armand Voorhees, 23, is being sought by police for this case, but also has an active felony arrest warrant for an unrelated charge.

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to Voorhees' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Eyler or Crane at 208-746-0171.