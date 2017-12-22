Lewiston man killed after truck crash on State Highway 3
LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man was killed early Tuesday morning after his car left the road on Idaho State Highway 3 between Bovill and Clarkia.
At 4:47 a.m. Tuesday morning, 31-year-old Cody Wood was driving a 2006 Kenworth logging truck on SH-3. Wood failed to negotiate a right curve around mile post 47, resulting in his truck leaving the road. The truck's load spilled during the crash and impacted the cab of the truck.
Wood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
33-year-old Darren Jackson of St. Maries, Idaho, hit the the spilled logs on the highway in his truck shortly after the crash, but was not injured.
Wood's next of kin has been notified.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Firefighters assaulted by homeowner while responding to house fire
- Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail
- Spokane Police arrest lower South Hill murder suspect
- Icy road conditions lead to fatal crash on US 195 near Pullman
- Woman killed after driving wrong way on I-90 through downtown Spokane
- Family of local boy suffering from rare disease looks to raise money for a cure