Lewiston man killed after truck crash on State Highway 3

LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man was killed early Tuesday morning after his car left the road on Idaho State Highway 3 between Bovill and Clarkia.

At 4:47 a.m. Tuesday morning, 31-year-old Cody Wood was driving a 2006 Kenworth logging truck on SH-3. Wood failed to negotiate a right curve around mile post 47, resulting in his truck leaving the road. The truck's load spilled during the crash and impacted the cab of the truck.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

33-year-old Darren Jackson of St. Maries, Idaho, hit the the spilled logs on the highway in his truck shortly after the crash, but was not injured.

Wood's next of kin has been notified.