Lewis and Clark student makes school shooting threat, says it was a joke

Lewis and Clark High School in downtown Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - All students are safe following a school shooting threat at Lewis and Clark High School on Thursday.

An alert that went out to parents said the threat was made on social media. The student who made the threat was contacted and said it was a joke.

Principal Marybeth Smith told parents the school took the threat seriously in light of events in California on Thursday morning. Several students were shot and two were killed in a school shooting at Santa Clarita’s Saugus High School.

It is not yet clear if the LCHS student suspect will face any disciplinary action. Smith said law enforcement officers are investigating.