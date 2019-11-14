Lewis and Clark student makes school shooting threat, says it was a joke
SPOKANE, Wash. - All students are safe following a school shooting threat at Lewis and Clark High School on Thursday.
An alert that went out to parents said the threat was made on social media. The student who made the threat was contacted and said it was a joke.
Principal Marybeth Smith told parents the school took the threat seriously in light of events in California on Thursday morning. Several students were shot and two were killed in a school shooting at Santa Clarita’s Saugus High School.
It is not yet clear if the LCHS student suspect will face any disciplinary action. Smith said law enforcement officers are investigating.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Newly built Spokane bus stops under construction again, here's why
- SPD have arrested repeat offender three times in 2019 alone
- Admitted Freeman shooter's lawyer asks judge to recuse himself, citing possible conflict of interest
- Spokane father to be sentenced Friday for killing 3-week-old son
- #happylife: Get organized ahead of the holidays with this free workshop
- Police contact man yelling 'I'm going to kill someone' near Sacajawea MS, Wilson Elementary