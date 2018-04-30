Level three sex offender listed as transient in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 34 year old registered sex offender is now listed as a transient living in Spokane.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Russell L. Stormy is now living in the Lilac City although he does not list a specific address as his home.

Stormy is not currently wanted by law enforcement and has served his sentence for First Degree Assault, Second degree assault and second degree kidnappings. He was convicted of those crimes in March, 2001.