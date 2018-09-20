News

Level 3 sex offender moving to Downtown Spokane

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 10:36 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 10:36 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released information on another sex offender in our area.

The person's previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.  

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Office's belief that an informed public is a safer public.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.

46-year-old John M. Rupert will be moving into the 1800 block of W Pacific Ave in Spokane.

Rupert was convicted of “Indecent Liberties” in January of 1990.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS