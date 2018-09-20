Level 3 sex offender moving to Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released information on another sex offender in our area.

The person's previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Office's belief that an informed public is a safer public.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.

46-year-old John M. Rupert will be moving into the 1800 block of W Pacific Ave in Spokane.

Rupert was convicted of “Indecent Liberties” in January of 1990.