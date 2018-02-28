Level 3 sex offender moves within Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. - A level 3 sex offender will be moving within the Spokane area.

54-year-old Wayne B. Simmonds does not have a new permanent address, but is transient. Simmonds has served his sentence for previous crimes and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases information on sex offenders when they believe the information will enhance public safety and protection.

Level 3 sex offenders have a potential to re-offend.

Simmonds has brown hair and blue eyes. He was convicted of second degree child molestation in 1998, and communications with a minor immoral purposes in 2013.